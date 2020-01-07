Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 23,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

