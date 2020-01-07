Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 904,020 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2,003.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $51,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,308,000 after buying an additional 142,213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

