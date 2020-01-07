Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,861 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 20,902,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,734,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

