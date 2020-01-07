Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPMB. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,167. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

