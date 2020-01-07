Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,224. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $80.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

