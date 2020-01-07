Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.84 and a 52 week high of $130.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.739 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.