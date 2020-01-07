Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.67 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1871 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

