Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 238,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,467. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4767 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

