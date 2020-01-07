Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,915 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.