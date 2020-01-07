Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.50 and a 12-month high of $200.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

