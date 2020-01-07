Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

