Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

