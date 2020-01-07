Packer & Co Ltd Has $41.28 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 3.9% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $41,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

NYSE WFC opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

