PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.94. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

