PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.90 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $326,860.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266,668 shares in the company, valued at $52,178,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,255 shares of company stock worth $1,048,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 192.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

