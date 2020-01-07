ParallelCoin Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00010634 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $263,900.00 and $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

