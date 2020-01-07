Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 24th

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

PKBK opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $264.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. 17.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKBK shares. BidaskClub raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.