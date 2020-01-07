Patientory Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. Patientory has a total market cap of $384,904.00 and $318.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

