Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PDCO opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

