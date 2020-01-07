Payfair (PFR) Hits One Day Volume of $343.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Payfair has a total market cap of $11,081.00 and $343.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

