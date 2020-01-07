Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 450.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. 693,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.