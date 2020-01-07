PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCSB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.34. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

