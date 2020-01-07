PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $48.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

