Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

PEB opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

