Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $30.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,846. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.