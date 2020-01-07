Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEIR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,515.50 ($19.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.33.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

