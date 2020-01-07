Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newriver Reit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

