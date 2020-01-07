Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 115.25 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.20 ($1.45).

In related news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders have purchased 596 shares of company stock valued at $54,876 in the last ninety days.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

