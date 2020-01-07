Peerplays Reaches Market Capitalization of $858,302.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $858,302.00 and approximately $184,388.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

