PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,867. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

