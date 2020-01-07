Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Sidoti currently has a not rated rating on the stock. Approximately 1,333,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 558,707 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

