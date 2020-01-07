Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Sidoti currently has a not rated rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.85, 34,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 216,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

