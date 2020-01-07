PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO John Newland bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $980,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 22.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

