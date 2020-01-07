Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 56.64 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 47.37 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.80. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 million and a P/E ratio of 40.46.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.