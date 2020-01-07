Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $20,258,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.82.

NYSE:PSX opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

