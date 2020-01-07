Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,164.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,164.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,666,401 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.