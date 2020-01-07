Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:PIR opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

