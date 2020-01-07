PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

