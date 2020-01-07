Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $40.09 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 76.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 271,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $59,424,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.