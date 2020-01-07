Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Neutral

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novan by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novan by 21.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.