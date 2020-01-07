Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

XOM stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

