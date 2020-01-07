Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $288,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

