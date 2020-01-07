Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 313,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

