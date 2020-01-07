Playkey Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $384,749.00 and $18,696.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00186751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.01411504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00121365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.