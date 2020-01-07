PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PHI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. PLDT has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $819.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PLDT by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 34.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

