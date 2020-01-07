Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 121.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 43.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

