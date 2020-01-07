Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Critical Review

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pluralsight alerts:

81.6% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluralsight and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 10.46 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -11.82 DouYu International $544.52 million 5.35 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

Pluralsight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluralsight and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 7 0 2.78 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Pluralsight presently has a consensus target price of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 51.28%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

Pluralsight beats DouYu International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.