POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. POA has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $81,724.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

