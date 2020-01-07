Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Polymath has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Upbit and Huobi. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00575407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009829 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000446 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, UEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

