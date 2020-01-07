Portola Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,735 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 put options.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,466,000 after buying an additional 186,304 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,091,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,007,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,008,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

PTLA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.